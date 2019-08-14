INDEPENDENCE — A historic preservation workshop, “Why Old Places Matter,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Heartland Acres Event Center in Independence.
Sponsored by the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission, Buchanan County Economic Development, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society, this event is for individuals who are interested in learning more about the National Register of Historic Places.
Thew cost is $30 if registered by Monday, Oct. 21. Registration after that is $40. Make check payable to Buchanan County Historical Society (put Historic Preservation Workshop in the memo line). Mail to BCEDC, P.O. 109, Independence, Iowa 50644.
A catered lunch is included in the price.
For more information, contact LeAnne Harris, Buchanan County Historical Society, leannekay@indytel.com, 319-334-4506, or George Lake, Buchanan County Economic Development, director@growbuchanan.com, 319-334-7497.