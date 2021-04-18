Historical Society annual meeting set for April 26

WEST UNION — The annual meeting of the Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held at noon Monday, April 26 at the museum, 100 N. Walnut St., West Union.
A free soup and sandwich lunch will be catered. While there is no charge for the lunch, donations will be accepted to help defray the cost. The menu will be pulled pork sandwiches with side dishes. Those attending should put in a reservation at the office (563) 422-5797. Guests are welcome.
President Fran Bowden said. “Last year the annual meeting was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year members feel comfortable having an in-person gathering with common sense safety precautions in place.” Guests are invited to wear masks and remove them during the meal.
A business meeting will be held after the lunch. Prior to the meeting, a letter and ballot was sent to members to vote and return by April 26. Ballots will be counted at the meeting and the official results announced. The president’s report will also be reviewed.
A special program will be presented following the meeting titled, “Where are we in Fayette County?” It is a trip around the county with photos via power point.
This meeting announcement is also a reminder to those who pay their membership on a yearly basis that it is time to renew.