The Oelwein Area Historical Society will host its 19th Annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Once again, the Oelwein Historical Museum grounds at 900 Second Ave. SE, just off Iowa 150 between Arnold Motor and the National Guard Armory, will be filled with vendors of a variety of items.
Historical Society members will be hosting museum tours both days, along with an indoor lunch stand and bake sale. Everyone is welcome to come indoors for an air-conditioned break.
At least 15 vendors are expected, selling a large variety of items including antiques, vintage and collectible toys, jewelry, hats, scarves, handcrafted items such as pillows, table runners and toppers, rustic signs, epoxy resin items, outdoor decor, art, custom apparel/accessories and more.
Area vendors are still welcome.
For more information or to register, call Susie at 563-608-0310 or Dave at 319-440-4203.