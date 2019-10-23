The year 1912. The year 1918. The Depression years.
“Hog Powder,” cement troughs, determination!
Sounds a bit like a puzzle; but it is all part of the great story of the Oelwein Area Historical Society’s second in its series, “Shadows of the Past” — namely OCCO. It is the story of Earl and Mertie and the start of his one-man business.
Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, everyone is invited to join the Historical Society members for their regular meeting. It will be at the Oelwein Area Historical Museum, adjacent to Highway 150 — between the Dairy Queen and the Super 8.
The evening’s activities will take place in the Meeting Room. At 6 p.m., a finger-foods lunch will be enjoyed (all who attend, and wish to, are asked to bring a food to share) followed by a short business meeting.
At approximately 7 p.m., Jerry Buhr will talk about OCCO — so that all present might know “the rest of the story,” the great success brought about by Earl Rhine’s determination and the founding of an organization that would come to symbolize quality and square dealing.
We would enjoy having, as our special guests, any former OCCO employees, customers, or families of or individuals with connections to the OCCO company.
Unlike Dekalb, with remains along South Frederick, little remains to tell us where the busy OCCO company was located — but, I remember and I’m sure a number of you do too. I’m certainly looking forward to this special evening. Please come join us.