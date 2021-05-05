Community Bank of Oelwein will bid farewell to one of its longtime employees on Friday. For the past 20 years Steve Holland has helped customers finance residential real estate and consumer loans. It’s a job he has loved and through which he has met many people in the area and beyond.
Now, the Oelwein native says it’s time to enjoy more family time, as he announced his retirement will be official May 10.
“I started at the bank May 10, 2001, so that’s why I chose that retirement date,” he said.
Steve graduated from Oelwein in 1976 and earned a degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa. While not exactly the normal finance degree one would expect in the banking field, Steve says studying psychology was actually a bonus for working with people in a lending business.
After college and marriage to his high school sweetheart Christina Hillman, the Hollands lived in the Des Moines area where Steve started on a short stint with Goodyear before taking a job with what became Wells Fargo. Despite the 1980s being shaky times in the financial world, Steve said he never thought about changing occupations. He left Wells Fargo and returned to his hometown after 16 years and is happy with the decision. Community Bank was new in Oelwein, having started in 1998.
“I came into a bunch of great guys, Paul Gray, Dan Crandall, Jim Mueller, Jim Arnold, to name a few. They used to joke that I’d be the last of them, and now I am,” he said. Steve said he hadn’t really thought too much about retiring until he had double knee surgery last year. Being off from work for long periods of time, made him realize he wanted more time with his family, his three grandkids, and just enjoying life.
“I’ve always enjoyed my job, meeting people and helping them,” Steve said. The regular hours meant there was time to be involved in their three daughters’ (Shannon, Heather and Shelby) school activities. “It’s been a good career, working with a lot of good people, and I’m going to miss that. But I’m really looking forward to more time at our cabin on the river at Guttenberg, getting back to golfing again since my knee surgeries, and maybe start bowling, too. It will be like getting healthy for retirement,” he said with a laugh.
Working 38 years in the banking industry, Steve has had the opportunity to work closely with key organizations especially in Oelwein, where he has seen some of the best and worst of times.
“Oelwein has been through some tough times, but I’m seeing a very positive attitude in town. A lot of people have invested in Oelwein and I think it has a strong future. We have some solid people in charge and young families coming in. That’s a good combination,” he said.
Steve said his retirement will also allow him to travel more to see his parents Larry and Gail in Arkansas and his sister Susy in Delaware.
“I might be retiring from the bank, but I’m not going anywhere. I hope to see a lot of friends at upcoming events and stay in touch with things going on in the community,” he said.