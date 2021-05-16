We all need a place to live. But our housing doesn’t just affect us- the availability of quality housing options is a critical part of economic competitiveness. A recent study by the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC) found that nearly 40% of area homes are over 80 years old. With so many older homes, there is a substantial need for rehabilitation that goes beyond simple maintenance. Unfortunately, many of these needed repairs are beyond the financial means of some homeowners.
UERPC has secured funding to assist elderly (62 and older) or disabled households with home repairs up to $23,000 through the Federal Home Loan Bank (FLHB) of Des Moines. This program, called the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program, is available for anyone who resides in the 5-County UERPC area (Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek) and meets income guidelines. The FHLB provides housing assistance through member institutions, including Freedom Bank of Postville, Monona, and Elkader.
Anyone interested in learning more about this program or other UERPC housing programs can contact our office at 563-864-7551, find program information at uerpc.org, or by emailing hhackman@uerpc.org or nthompson@uerpc.org.