Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore was among those on the Saturday morning tour of 11 of the city’s recent rental acquisitions from landlord Davey’s Doin’s.
“I started taking photos of the first couple homes we went into, and after that I just stopped,” he said. “It was making me sick.”
The Oelwein City
Council conducted the tour of homes to which the public was invited, utilizing a school bus for the 25 that attended.
“I had not seen any of them before Saturday,” DeVore said. “And yes, I am a landlord, but I could not ever imagine anybody living in those conditions.”
There were 17 houses on the tour, but six are currently occupied, so the busload just did a drive-by of the occupied homes without going inside.
It was difficult for tour members to believe that all of this group of homes were occupied at some time last year. Since the city’s acquisition of Davey’s Doin’s properties, tenants have been given notice to find other more suitable housing, as the properties have repeatedly failed the city’s rental code of inspection.
When asked about the six occupied homes, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the tenants have been given notice and are currently living rent free in hopes they can save enough money to get into a new place. They all have until April to move out.
Mulfinger had been in a couple different homes, but not in the majority of them.
“We are saddened that people are living in these conditions, especially in the city of Oelwein. We have some good service organizations in town, but unfortunately, some of these people are not getting the help they need,” he said.
While he would not express others’ comments, he did say many of those on the tour were surprised of the conditions they witnessed and that people still paid money to live in them.
“I know the city is getting ripped apart over this, but this is why we need the rental inspections,” Mayor DeVore said. “We want safe housing for people.”
Third Ward Councilman Charles Gerdts posted some photos on his Facebook page from Saturday’s tour. He also made these comments,
“For those who feel we are pushing people out of their homes, here is a small taste of some we viewed today. Animal (waste) in many of them, trash, unsafe steps, etc. This is what some landlords rented to people. Some landlords are great, other are not. I want to thank the private parties that rode along with us today and offed their thoughts. Oelwein has investment opportunities for those willing to take the chance.”
Following the tour, the Council met to go over the properties individually and determine the outcome for each one. After sifting through photos and notes, they came up with four properties in good enough shape that the city will take bids on, 134 N. Frederick Ave., 17-19 First St. N.E., 803 Third Ave. N.E., and 308 Sixth Ave. S.E. The rest of the homes are slated for demolition. A stipulation of purchasing any of the four properties is they must be flipped for the purpose of owner-occupied homes, and cannot be fixed up to rejoin the rental properties in town.
Mulfinger said the city is working on getting a bidding process set up and anticipates opening for bids in March. Persons expressing an interest in one or more of the properties can request a showing by calling the Oelwein Community Development office, 319-283-5862.
“If no bids are received, they will go into the pile of teardowns,” Mulfinger said.