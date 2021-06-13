STRAWBERRY POINT — Saturday proved to be an ideal morning for conducting the annual Strawberry Point Festival crowning of the little Mr. & Miss Strawberry King and Queen down at the local ball diamond. The thermometer registered a comfortable 72 degrees with a cooling breeze for festival goers. A break from the scorching temps seen earlier in the week.
The crowning of the 2021 little Mr. & Miss Strawberry prince and princess got underway shortly after 9 a.m. on a stage set up close to home base. Master of Ceremonies Jan Thole, a 42-year veteran of the Starmont school district, served for her first time in that capacity.
The group of second and third graders who participated numbered about a dozen.
Ms. Thole posed a series of questions to the young participants. Some example questions included: If you had $20 what would you spend it on? What do you like best – going to bed, or getting up in the morning? If you could be an animal, what would it be?
The audience signaled its support to one little girls’ response to the $20 question when she said she would give it to a homeless person. Yet another responded that she would like to be a Cheetah because they are very fast.
The children were asked to participate in a spelling bee. All of the words to be spelled dealt with some aspect of the Strawberry Days event such as “Strawberry,” “Parade,” “Point,” and “Candy.”
After the questions concluded, the children were asked to stand at the front of the stage and form the letters for “Strawberry” with their bodies.
At the conclusion of the event, a name for the prince and princess was randomly drawn from two separate buckets. Coy Sargent won the King title, while Charlee Gonzales won the Queen title.
Festival Parade
The parade began a little after 11 a.m. Streets were lined with both the old and the young along the parade route. The younger folks stood ready to pounce on the candy being tossed by the passing vehicles in the parade.
Some of the parade highlights included: Vehicles that carried the Grand Marshals – Robert and Diane Maker; Hometown Hero World War II veterans – Alvin Scott, Charles Sparrgrove, and Charles Thomas; the little Mr. Miss Strawberry King and Queen. Floats were also present representing several civic and church groups. The Starmont marching band also appeared.
Other festival activities included carnival attractions and rides along with free strawberries and ice cream supplied by the local Citizens Bank of Strawberry Point after the parade. Numerous other activities and entertainment were provided well into the evening hours on Saturday.