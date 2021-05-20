STRAWBERRY POINT — Strawberry Days, themed “hometown heroes,” is set for Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13 in Strawberry Point.
Friday, there will be free live music from 5-10 p.m. at the ball diamonds, Civic Center grounds. Beau Timmerman will play from 5-7 p.m. and Not Quite Brothers will take the stage from 7-10 p.m. Strawberry Point Fire Department will hold a barbecue supper from 5-8 p.m.
The beer garden will be open 5-10 p.m.
Saturday, the fun continues with a 5k Walk/Run hosted by City Park and Rec, starting at 8 a.m. Registration will be at Campbell Park; arrive early.
The Little Mr. and Miss Strawberry crowning will be at 9 a.m. at the ball diamonds. For those who missed the morning run, or wanting to get in more steps, a 5k Fun Run will be at 10:45 a.m.; line up for it at St. Mary Catholic Church.
The “hometown heroes” parade lineup begins at 10 a.m. with the parade at 11 a.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of carnival games, attractions and mobile axe throwing from 12-6 p.m. at the ball diamonds, Civic Center grounds. Don’t miss the free strawberries and ice cream, at 1 p.m., at the ball diamonds or the basketball shooting contest at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center.
In another night of free music at the ball diamond stage, Third Offense will play from 4-6 p.m. followed by Cody Hicks music, from 7-10 p.m.
The beer garden will be open 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday activities will feature a tractor and truck pull at 11 a.m. at Campbell Park.