WATERLOO — Now more than ever, anxiety and depression from COVID-19-related problems are affecting Iowans of all ages but help is on the way.
Recently, the federal CARES Act provided grants to alleviate the stress people are suffering from COVID-19. The local mental health care centers in several counties across Iowa are ready to assist Iowans in need with the additional funding.
“The centers in our coverage area have more resources than ever before to assist those who are struggling,” said Karen Dowell, County Social Services Chief Operating Officer who is responsible for the grant allocation to counties. “Through Dec. 30 we are offering no charge or low-cost counseling to anyone needing to talk about their challenges this fall.”
Job loss, disconnection and civil unrest are all overwhelming. Contact the YourLifeIowa 24/7 crisis line at 1-855-581-8111, yourlifeiowa.org, or text 855-895-8398 for help. You can visit countysocialservices.org/hope for connection to your local Community Mental Health Center. Call today.
County Social Services oversees 19 counties and 7 mental health centers across Iowa including UnityPoint-Berryhill Center, UnityPoint-Black Hawk/Grundy Mental Health Center, Center Associates, Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health, Pathways Behavioral Services, Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, and Seasons Center for Behavioral Health.
County Social Services connects persons experiencing complex life-changing challenges with innovative resources and supports to assist them in moving towards hopeful and happy lives.