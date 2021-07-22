Listed here are the class awards from the Horse Show held Tuesday, July 20 at the Fayette County Fair
Showmanship
Senior Champion: Alyssa Kleinlein, of the Arlington Ignitors
Intermediate Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Reserve Intgermediate Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Junior Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Junior Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Horse Pleasure Riding
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Anderson Matt, of the Fremont Friends
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Pony Pleasure Riding
Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Champion: Khloee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
2- and 3-Year Old Horse Pleasure Riding
Champion: Drew Chensvold, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Horsemanship
Grades 7 and 8 Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Grades 7 and 8 Champion: Hudson Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club
Grades 4-6 Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Reserve Grades 4-6 Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Ranch Horse
Senior: Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve Senior: Rider 14 and Older Champion: Anderson Matt, of the Fremont Friends
Junior: Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Reserve Junior: Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Walk/Trot
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve: Rider 14 and Older Champion: Anderson Matt, of the Fremont Friends
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Reserve: Rider 14 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
English Pleasure
Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
English Equitation
Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Trail Class
Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Horse In-Hand Trail
Class Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Reserve Class Champion: Dane Pope, of the Arlington Ignitors
Egg and Spoon
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hudson Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club
Pony Polebending
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Horse Polebending
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Pony Barrel Racing
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Khloee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Horse Barrel Racing
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont
Plug Race
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Flag Race
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots
Jumping Figure 8
Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA
Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots