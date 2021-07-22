Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Avery Pulls

Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont 4-H, navigates the polebending course Tuesday at Hoof Beat Arena at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

Listed here are the class awards from the Horse Show held Tuesday, July 20 at the Fayette County Fair

Showmanship

Senior Champion: Alyssa Kleinlein, of the Arlington Ignitors

Intermediate Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Reserve Intgermediate Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Junior Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Junior Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Horse Pleasure Riding

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Anderson Matt, of the Fremont Friends

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Pony Pleasure Riding

Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Champion: Khloee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

2- and 3-Year Old Horse Pleasure Riding

Champion: Drew Chensvold, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Horsemanship

Grades 7 and 8 Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Grades 7 and 8 Champion: Hudson Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club

Grades 4-6 Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Reserve Grades 4-6 Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Ranch Horse

Senior: Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve Senior: Rider 14 and Older Champion: Anderson Matt, of the Fremont Friends

Junior: Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Reserve Junior: Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Walk/Trot

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve: Rider 14 and Older Champion: Anderson Matt, of the Fremont Friends

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Reserve: Rider 14 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

English Pleasure

Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

English Equitation

Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Trail Class

Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Horse In-Hand Trail

Class Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Reserve Class Champion: Dane Pope, of the Arlington Ignitors

Egg and Spoon

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hudson Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club

Pony Polebending

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Horse Polebending

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Pony Barrel Racing

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Khloee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Horse Barrel Racing

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls, of Harlan-Fremont

Plug Race

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Flag Race

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt, of the Eden Outer Limits

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

Jumping Figure 8

Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Reserve Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer, of the NFV FFA

Rider 13 and Under Champion: Hailee Cannon, of Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart, of the Scott Hot Shots

