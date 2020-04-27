Oelwein High School senior Tyler Hosto plans to attend Kirkwood Community College to pursue an education in general studies while deciding on his exact career path.
While reminiscing about his four years at OHS, Tyler speaks of how it all went by so fast and he can’t believe that he is gearing up for his next adventure. Talking about his memories he did say one thing he will probably never forget, and maybe a little unorthodox for a senior memory was his overall eagerness to always get to lunch, he said.
“What can I say, I think as a guy it’s genetically programmed in my head. When will I get my next meal? How many more minutes until I can eat? What did the teacher say again?”
Although he was probably seen by his classmates as being shy and reserved throughout his academic years, Tyler was a member of the bowling team and Boy Scouts of America. Reflecting on his time in these activities he can’t simply choose which was more valuable to him, he said.
“Both activities meant a lot to me as I was able to find my people and make friends. Bowling was an activity I grew up loving to participate in, having classmates from all classes share this interest, as well as the perk of getting out of class early to travel to meets always made it worthwhile. Boy Scouts also helped me come out of my shell to meet new people while also having that extra time to connect with my dad. Scouts and achieving my overall merit of Eagle Scout and contributing to my community was something he always wanted to see me accomplish and thankfully I could do that with him still here. My senior year has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, especially losing my father to his battle with cancer in the middle of the year and now reflecting on what he did see me accomplish, but also all the adventures I am about to go on without him can be hard.”
Tyler is the son of Larry and Sue Hosto of Oelwein and the younger sibling of 2010 graduate Pamela (Hosto) Westendorf.