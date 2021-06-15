Oelwein firefighters were called to a house fire on the city’s southeast side at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, June 14. A person driving past the house at 533 Fifth Ave. S.E. saw the attached garage to the ranch-style house was on fire, alerted the homeowner and called in the fire.
The homeowner made it out of the house safely, however, his dog perished in the fire.
Assistant Fire Chief Jim Tuecke said two persons lived at the home, but only one was there at the time of the fire. Tuecke said the fire started from embers in a woodburning grill that had been pulled up next to the garage, when the homeowner finished grilling out and went in the house at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to Beacon property search website, Justin Buehler is listed as the primary owner of the property.
Tuecke said the fire had advanced into the attic of the house above the kitchen and firefighters had to knock down a lot to extinguish it. The rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage. He said it will be up to the insurance company to determine if the home can be salvaged.
The Oelwein Police Department assisted firefighters at the scene, and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance was there on standby. No injuries were reported.