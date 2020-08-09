WEST UNION --Chris Hovden, of Cresco, and his no. 07 car took home Saturday night’s $750-to-win USRA Hobby Stock feature at Fayette County Speedway at the fairgrounds.
Hovden won the 30-lap feature after starting the race in the seventh position. He is now 22nd in the Hobby Stocks standings with 179 points. Joshua Ludeking, of Decorah, and his no. 81 car is in first with 715 points.
Below are Saturday’s results listed by finish, starting position, driver, hometown and car number.
USRA Hobby StocksA Feature 1 — 30 laps
1. (7) Chris Hovden, of Cresco, 07
2. (11) Scott Spilde, of Cresco, 18
3. (4) Steve Larson, of Decorah, 22
4. (1) Austin Hoeft, of Charles City, 27
5. (3) Adam Speicher, of Fredricksburg, 9ER
B Feature 1 — 8 laps
1. (1) Justin Hanson, of Hawkeye, 23J
2. (6) Chris Dahl, of Decorah, 34
3. (4) Aaron Kleppe, of Cedar Rapids, 33
4. (3) Cody Torkelson, of Elgin, 9
5. (10) Arthur Schott, of Clarmont, 14
B Feature 2 — 8 laps
1. (1) Troy Hovey, of Decorah, 82JT
2. (3) Paul Seabrooke, of Elgin, 19
3. (2) Devin Holthaus, of Cresco, 7D
4. (8) Daryl Moss, of West Union, 5
5. (4) Billy Rhoades, of Maynard, 82
USRA Stock Cars feature — 20 laps1. (6) Mitch Hovden, of Decorah, 15
2. (3) Kyle Falck, of Decorah, 67
3. (2) Lynn Panos, of Calmar, 97
4. (10) Troy Hansmeier, of Waukon, 55H
5. (4) Danny Cole, of Lansing, 00
USRA B-Mods-20 laps 1. (1) Ben Moudry, of Protivin, 85
2. (5) Dan Hovden, of Decorah, 16
3. (2) Josh Roney, of Postville, 8X
4. (6) Brandon Maitland, of Waterloo, 2
5. (15) Jerry Luloff, of Independence, 18
USRA Tuners feature — 10 laps 1. (5) David Balik Fort Atkinson, 31
2. (2) Steven Lane Clermont, 5L
3. (10) Jeremiah Anderson La Crosse, WI 22X
4. (1) Josh Harms Postville, 74.
5. (7) Timothy Hanson New Hampton, 29
Mod Lite feature — 15 laps1. (3) Ashton Pankow Elma, 24.
2. (4) John Griffin Caledonia, MN K9
3. (6) Chance Hillman Waukon, 808
4. (8) Cole McNeal Dysart, 51
5. (5) Ethan Steere Tripoli, 20