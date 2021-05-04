SUMNER — Freshman Jaymison Howard shot a season-low 45 for the second consecutive home meet on Monday. The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys golf team, however, lost to Denver by 42 strokes at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Howard scored 45 for the first time this season about a week ago, on April 27 against Waterloo Columbus. He finished in 6th place. This time around it was good enough for a tie at third.
Denver sophomore Clayton Liddle shot the meet’s 9-hole low score of 36.
S-F senior Ryan Rochford placed 6th with a 49, junior Brennan Duffy was 9th with a 58 and Gabriel Mitchel was 10th with a 64.
S-F is 0-8 in dual meets so far this season.
UP NEXT: The Cougars will travel to Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Monday, May 10 for the North Iowa Cedar League-East meet. Golf starts at 10 a.m.