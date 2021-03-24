After pausing for a photo in front of an International Farmall 606 he borrowed to drive to school, Oelwein High School freshman Camden Huffman explained his decision.
“It’s National Agricultural Day, so I decided to drive a tractor to school,” Huffman said.
He lives in town, but he helped his uncle, Dave Schmidt, on the harvest last fall. Schmidt farms corn and hogs north of Oelwein.
“This fall I helped harvest,” Huffman said.
The tractor bears the name of Al “Bugs” Cushion, of Fairbank.
“(He’s) one of my grandpa’s best friends that passed away,” Huffman said.
The International Harvester Farmall 606 has five forward gears and one reverse, Huffman said. It was manufactured from 1962-67, according to TractorData.com, which confirmed the number of gears.
“We drive in parades with it,” Huffman said.
He believed the implement could go 17 to 18 mph.
That sounds about right, according to some internet research.
According to some wisdom shared on a message board, “The implement should be up to speed at half throttle,” (user “tinman” on yesterdaystractors.com) that meshes with the belt pulley speed of 3,057 feet a minute on TractorData.com for the Farmall 606. Taking that times 60 minutes in an hour, divided by 5,280 feet a mile, yields a belt speed of 34.7 mph, meaning half that is the implement speed, 17-18 mph.
Huffman has already signed up to take soils and plant science next year in 10th grade with teacher Jennifer Dillon, and plans to join FFA, with advisers Dillion and Bethany Pillard.