The first day of school is right around the corner for many communities in Fayette County. Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein has been busy gathering school supplies and donated clothing items to help out families that may be in need.
The Back To School Giveaway is well-known in the community and dates back 20 years. It will be held 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug 3, at the church at 100 E. Charles St.
It is a project made possible through combined ecumenical efforts to help provide school supplies and gently used clothing to students ages infant to teenagers.
“We served over 200 kids as of last year,” said Melissa Thornton, a member of the project committee. “There is a large need in our communities. There are a lot of kids, that we want to send to school with fresh supplies and new backpacks and not have them feel bad about having to go to school with used ones. Being able to help them with these things helps students have a positive attitude and a great start to their school year.”
Volunteers will meet on Wednesday, July 31, to fill backpacks and organize the clothing donations with the help of area church members and various volunteers, according to Thornton.
“People know the event and start lining up as early as 6 a.m. and the backpack giveaway goes until it is exhausted. Normally, the backpacks are gone within the first hour.”
The committee prepares all year long for this event and buys in bulk the school items when they go on sale, which is usually after the backpack giveaway is held.
“We have a room set up where all the supplies go into,” said Thornton. “We also buy supplies throughout the year as they go on sale, and that is why monetary donations are preferred, because it allows us to buy supplies in bulk discount and that allows funds to go further.”
If people want to donate actual items; the biggest need is black and red pens, pink erasers, folders, pencil boxes and pencils pouches and school required items such as 1” to 1.5” inch ring binders and scissors.
The project started out originally just providing school supplies and now has grown into supplying donated clothing, according to Thornton.
“Donated monetary funds will be welcomed and are much needed this year,” said Thornton. “Many of our prior main local shopping resources have closed recently. Leaving us and the local community donators with the challenge of finding new resources to help seek cost efficient supplies for this project; necessary to be able to meet the growing needs of the Oelwein community and other surrounding ones.”
Thornton said that Bowers Discount Stores in Hazleton and Independence have provided the committee with great deals and the committee would like to encourage patrons to frequent their stores and show their support in turn to them.
“It makes me happy to have kids come in and get their supplies and see them happy and excited to go back to school. There are so many people that need it and we are trying to help as many as we can.”
Donations can be sent to Christ United Presbyterian Church at 100 E. Charles St. Oelwein, IA. 50662. Or, people can call 319-283-1656 and leave a message if no answer.