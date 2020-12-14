Iowans can buy 2021 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses on Dec. 15. Licenses purchased for 2020 expire on Jan. 10.
The menu of license options includes the annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101.
Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14 that allows resident and nonresident anglers to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.
Upgrade your paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for only $5.
Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.