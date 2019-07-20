CASCADE — The Oelwein baseball team held on to defeat Cascade, 9-8, Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A, District 4 championship game.
Another area team, the Wapsie Valley Warriors, are scheduled to take the field against South Winneshiek at 7 p.m. in Calmar in the Class 1A, District 6 championship.
In Cascade, Oelwein led 7-0 in the fourth, but Cascade rallied to take the lead 8-7 after six.
The Huskies scored two in the top of the seventh, holding on for the win.
Oelwein now advances to meet either New Hampton or Osage on Tuesday, July 23, in Waverly.
In the regular season, Oelwein split a road doubleheader with New Hampton, winning the first game 7-1 and losing the second, 3-7. On June 21, the Huskies lost at home against the Chickasaws, 2-6.
Oelwein has not played Osage this season, according to Quickstats Iowa.
2019 Huskies wins and losses
Overall record, 21-11
Win, 11-1, Sumner-Fredricksburg, May 20
Loss, 1-11, Center Point-Urbana, May 22
Loss, 5-6, Center Point-Urbana, May 22
Win, 3-2, Crestwood, May 24
Loss, 2-6, Crestwood, May 24
Win, 11-0, at Jesup, May 29
Win, 5-1, Charles City, May 31
Loss, 7-8, Charles City, May 31
Win, 14-4, at Waukon, June 04
Win, 7-6, South Winneshiek, June 05
Win, 7-1, at New Hampton, June July 2019
Loss, 3-7, at New Hampton, June July 2019
Loss, 3-14, Waverly-Shell Rock, June 10
Win, 17-1, at Vinton-Shellsburg, June 11
Loss, 1-4, Decorah, June 12
Loss, 0-7, Decorah, June 12
Win, 1-0, at Crestwood, June 14
Win, 7-5, at Charles City, June 17
Win, 12-2, at Turkey Valley, June 18
Win, 11-7, Waukon, June 19
Win, 8-0, Waukon, June 19
Loss, 2-6, New Hampton, June 21
Win, 5-1, at Dike-New Hartford, June 26
Win, 5-2, at Decorah, June 28
Loss, 1-6, at Waverly-Shell Rock, July 2
Win, 2-1, at Waverly-Shell Rock, July 2
Win, 5-2, Denver, July 5
Win, 7-6, at Northwood-Kensett, July 6
Loss, 5-7, at Wapsie Valley, July 9
Win, 2-1, Benton, July 11
Class 2A, District 4 playoffs
Win, 7-1, at NFV in Cascade, July 16
Win, 9-8, Cascade in Cascade, July 20
Updates on both games are still to come on OelweinDailyRegister.com