Huskies

The Oelwein Huskies pose for a team photo Saturday after defeating Cascade on the road, 9-8, to become the Class 2A, District 4 champions.

 MIKE THOMAS | Oelwein Daily Register

CASCADE — The Oelwein baseball team held on to defeat Cascade, 9-8, Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A, District 4 championship game.

Another area team, the Wapsie Valley Warriors, are scheduled to take the field against South Winneshiek at 7 p.m. in Calmar in the Class 1A, District 6 championship.

In Cascade, Oelwein led 7-0 in the fourth, but Cascade rallied to take the lead 8-7 after six.

The Huskies scored two in the top of the seventh, holding on for the win.

Oelwein now advances to meet either New Hampton or Osage on Tuesday, July 23, in Waverly.

In the regular season, Oelwein split a road doubleheader with New Hampton, winning the first game 7-1 and losing the second, 3-7. On June 21, the Huskies lost at home against the Chickasaws, 2-6.

Oelwein has not played Osage this season, according to Quickstats Iowa.

2019 Huskies wins and losses

Overall record, 21-11

Win, 11-1, Sumner-Fredricksburg, May 20

Loss, 1-11, Center Point-Urbana, May 22

Loss, 5-6, Center Point-Urbana, May 22

Win, 3-2, Crestwood, May 24

Loss, 2-6, Crestwood, May 24

Win, 11-0, at Jesup, May 29

Win, 5-1, Charles City, May 31

Loss, 7-8, Charles City, May 31

Win, 14-4, at Waukon, June 04

Win, 7-6, South Winneshiek, June 05

Win, 7-1, at New Hampton, June July 2019

Loss, 3-7, at New Hampton, June July 2019

Loss, 3-14, Waverly-Shell Rock, June 10

Win, 17-1, at Vinton-Shellsburg, June 11

Loss, 1-4, Decorah, June 12

Loss, 0-7, Decorah, June 12

Win, 1-0, at Crestwood, June 14

Win, 7-5, at Charles City, June 17

Win, 12-2, at Turkey Valley, June 18

Win, 11-7, Waukon, June 19

Win, 8-0, Waukon, June 19

Loss, 2-6, New Hampton, June 21

Win, 5-1, at Dike-New Hartford, June 26

Win, 5-2, at Decorah, June 28

Loss, 1-6, at Waverly-Shell Rock, July 2

Win, 2-1, at Waverly-Shell Rock, July 2

Win, 5-2, Denver, July 5

Win, 7-6, at Northwood-Kensett, July 6

Loss, 5-7, at Wapsie Valley, July 9

Win, 2-1, Benton, July 11

Class 2A, District 4 playoffs

Win, 7-1, at NFV in Cascade, July 16

Win, 9-8, Cascade in Cascade, July 20

Updates on both games are still to come on OelweinDailyRegister.com

Tags