Oelwein’s Cameren Palmer is a second team All State defensive back, Activities Director Steven Lueck announced at the December School Board meeting.
As a defensive back, Palmer had 53 solo tackles and 8.5 assists in 2019. He had six interceptions.
Lueck also reported that other members of the 2019 Huskies football team have been named All-District.
On the first team offense for Class 2A District 4 are running back Gage Voshell and offensive lineman Christian Stoler.
On the first team defense is defensive back Andrew Roete and defensive lineman Adam Deaner.
Palmer was the first team kick returner.
Huskies on the district’s second team are Cooper Smock and Nick Dittmer. Receiving honorable mentions are Ethan Thomas and Johnny Buehler.
Academic All-District first team members, with grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher, are Jacob Beesecker, Deaner, Dittmer, Sojidin Gulmanadov, Palmer, Roete, Richard Tournier, Buehler, Jacob King, Ethan Studebaker, Stoler and Madison Kunkle.
Second team Academic All-District members, with gpas between 3.25-3.49, from Oelwein are Moxon Horkheimer, Ethan Thomas and Owen Rechkemmer.