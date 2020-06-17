WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock baseball coach Casey Klunder knew that Tuesday’s doubleheader with Oelwein would include some “sloppy baseball.”
On the same vein, Oelwein skipper Jason Gearhart knew that the Go-Hawks had a powerful team that would give his Huskies fits as they traveled to Harms Stadium at Hertel Field for the COVID-19-delayed 2020 season opener.
In a sense, both scenarios played out, as W-SR swept the twinbill by scores of 15-0 in four innings and 14-0 in five. The first game was behind a dominant pitching performance by Go-Hawk senior Payton Leonard, while the second was mostly due to seven Husky errors.
Klunder said his team was enthusiastic to get out on the diamond.
“I think that showed in our offensive output (Tuesday),” Klunder said. “We had a bunch of guys go out there and swing the bat really well and hit some balls really hard and run the bases really effectively, and both starting pitchers were in command from pitch No. 1.
“It was just fun to watch them play, and the energy and enthusiasm was really good.”
Gearhart said Leonard overmatched his lineup with his velocity in the opener. Leonard struck out nine Huskies in the first game, including eight in a row, while allowing just two walks and no hits in the four innings.
“Our hitters lost confidence early in that game, and then it just spread like wildfire,” Gearhart said. “No one really had confidence in the (batter’s) box.
“I thought our pitchers competed. The guys that pitched in the first game had a combined two varsity innings pitched in their lives coming into (this game), so I knew there would be some struggles on the mound.”
He added that the pitching was better in the nightcap, but the defense collapsed.
“We have to make routine plays to give our pitchers a chance,” he said. “In game two, we didn’t make any routine plays, not enough routine plays.”
In the first contest, the Go-Hawks started with back-to-back walks in the bottom of the first inning before Jeremy Chapin smacked a two-RBI triple over the head of Husky right fielder John Buehler to bring home Leonard and Kaden Dewey. Chapin then scored when starting pitcher Cooper Smock committed a balk to make the score 3-0.
In the second, Chase Carpenter reached on a three-base error and then scored on a Noah Jeppesen sacrifice fly. Following a strikeout, Leonard again reached on a walk, and then Dewey brought home courtesy runner Andy Roose on a double to left. Dewey then took third when the Oelwein fielders lost track of the play. Chapin then got hit by a pitch, and Brodey Key drove both of them in on a double to left for the 7-0 mark.
The third started with consecutive walks to Carpenter and Jeppesen from reliever Cole Hamilton. Tyler Hesse then followed with a bloop single to right to bring Carpenter home. Following a grounder and a Dewey walk to load the bases, Chapin got plunked again, this time to bring in Jeppesen. Key then followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored both Hesse and Dewey to make the score 11-0.
In the fourth, Carson Graven singled to left, and Carpenter smacked a double to the left-field wall to bring Graven home. After Jeppesen wore a pitch, Gearhart brought in Karson Wilkinson to pitch to Hesse, but issued a walk. Roose, this time pinch hitting for Leonard, then belted a bases-clearing triple off the left-field fence to bring all three runners home to end the game with the 15-run, four-inning mercy rule.
In the top half of that inning, Leonard showed a slight issue with control, as after a fly out from Carson Jeanes, he walked Ethan Thomas and Gage Voshell before pitching coach Malcolm Newell settled him down. Leonard then struck out Christian Stoler and induced a grounder from Riley Hamilton to third base to end the threat.
Smock went 1 2/3 innings, allowed three hits, seven runs, six earned, walked three, struck out one, hit a batter and committed a balk. Hamilton also went 1 2/3-plus innings, gave up three hits, eight earned runs, four walks and a wild pitch. He also hit a batter and struck out one. Wilkinson faced two batters and gave up a hit and a walk.
Klunder felt Leonard was in control from the get-go.
“He was really locating the fastball well, running it by them at times,” Klunder said. “I enjoyed his demeanor tonight. He was pitch-by-pitch, one pitch at a time, and he was throwing the ball over the plate. He set the pace and set the tempo in game one.”
The Huskies had their first hit of the night in the top of the first in game two. With two out, Gage Voshell found the right-center-field gap on a 0-2 count for a double, but he would go no further.
Meanwhile, the error bonanza started in the bottom half of the frame. Leonard reached on a three-base miscue in center, and Kaden Dewey reached when first baseman Smock dropped a pop fly. Chapin then brought home Leonard when he grounded out to second. Brodey Key then reached on another error that allowed Kaden Dewey to reach the plate, then his courtesy runner, Roose, took third on an errant pick-off attempt. Korbyn Dewey then drove Roose home on an error by Riley Hamilton at third to make the score 3-0.
It remained as such until the third inning, when Chapin walked, stole second and took third on a throwing error by catcher Carson Jeanes on the play, and then scored on a groundout from Brodey Key. Korben Dewey then doubled to left, went to third on a grounder, and scored on a balk from relief pitcher Voshell, making the score 5-0.
The flood walls then burst open in the fourth for W-SR, as 12 batters stepped to the plate and nine runs scored, all with two out. The inning was capped when Thomas Hart hit an apparent three-run triple to left to make the score 14-0. However, the Huskies appealed that Hart missed second base, which was granted, and that ended the inning.
Chance Key threw four good innings, allowing just three hits while fanning four as well as picking off a runner. Heine then came in relief for the fifth to nail down the game. He struck out two and walked one.
“(Chance Key) threw the ball over the plate, used his pick-off move when he needed to, and really was all over the zone,” said Klunder, the W-SR coach. “When you do that, he got a few more ground balls and kept his pitch count down, and he was good in game two.
“He was a reliever for us last year. We’re going to stretch him out, try him as a starter this year. He looked great in night No. 1.”
Starter Thomas threw two innings, allowed one hit, three unearned runs and struck out two. Voshell threw for 1 2/3 innings with three hits, eight runs, four earned, three walks, a balk, a hit batter and a strikeout, while Wilkenson had a third of an inning with four hits and three earned runs.
Gearhart, from Oelwein, said he did see some positives come out of his squad.
“I liked how we had a couple of kids pitching,” he said. “Cole Hamilton, Karson Wilkinson, the first time ever on a varsity mound, and to do it in this atmosphere, I give those kids credit for going out there. They’re probably not ready to pitch, obviously, at this level, but they went out there and they competed.
“I talked to the kids that we’ve got to compete a little bit harder, and I know we’re outmanned and undermanned this season, and we’ve just got to work on competing. That’s sometimes tough for young teams and kids not with a whole lot of experience to understand that you’ve got to compete, whether things are going good or bad.”
Klunder said W-SR usually doesn’t face the Huskies at this stage of the year.
“Typically, we’ve caught Oelwein late in the season, when they’ve had some time to square up and improve a lot of their mistakes,” he said. “They’ve got a great coaching staff over there, so I know that they will do that and clean up some of the things we saw tonight.
“We expected sloppy baseball from both teams tonight, because we haven’t done anything in nine weeks. That was to be expected. We were just trying to minimize our mistakes and throw strikes. When you’ve got the starting pitching we did, they didn’t give our defense a chance to make any mistakes.
“We wouldn’t want to see them again late. They’ll be squared up by that time.”