Oelwein head coach Bob Lape did a lot of handshaking and photo posing Wednesday.
The head football coach was part of a ceremony to celebrate three Huskies football players who chose to play Division III football. Jonathan Buehler will play for Cornell College while Cooper Smock and Gary Voshell will play for Wartburg College.
“I try to encourage all my seniors to look into (playing college sports),” he said of the trio. “Here’s why — 10 years from now, I don’t want them to say, ‘Well what if I would have tried?’ Go try. There’s no harm in going and trying it.
“It’s not for everybody. That’s fine. But if you don’t go and try, you’ll have that ‘What if?’ If you really love the game, go play.”
Late decision sees Buehler sign with Cornell
Lape’s words led Buehler to the Rams.
“I wasn’t really planning on going anywhere (heading into) senior year, and then coach asked me if I was going somewhere,” Buehler said. “I didn’t think so at the time, but I started looking into playing college football.
“He thought I was good enough to play in college, so I looked into it.”
Buehler caught four passes for 43 yards and scored a 2-point conversion as a tight end for the Huskies (3-6). He also accounted for 74.5 tackles, with 51 solo and four for loss, on defense.
Buehler collected 134.5 total tackles, with 99 solo, and 9.5 tackles for loss during his two-year career. He also snagged three interceptions.
Buehler was close to joining his classmates but noted Cornell’s academic block system seemed to fit him better. The Rams didn’t have a 2020 season because of the Midwest Conference’s decision to cancel it, giving new head coach Dan Pfiner a year to figure his roster out before the 2021 season.
“Wartburg is for sure awesome, but Cornell just had a better educational fit for me, I thought,” Buehler said. “Definitely happy I made this choice.”
Hard work, effort allow Smock to sign with Knights
Doing what’s necessary and pushing himself allowed Smock to accomplish many things in his prep career.
A four-sport athlete who has a handful of all-conference accolades, Smock reached consecutive district wrestling meets and was one win away from reaching state each season. He’s also used that work ethic and drive to continue his football career after inking his celebratory signing for for Wartburg.
“You always know that if you work hard and put in time, you’ll get (to that level),” Smock said. “It wasn’t really until I started talking with some coaches beginning of senior year that I thought college football was an option.”
Campus size and the coaching staff’s effort to mine Northeast Iowa — three Wapsie Valley seniors and Union Community’s Brandon Tompkins are among the Class of 2021 athletes who will join the Knights — were attractive to Smock.
Smock accumulated 66 tackles, with 39 solo, and 13.5 tackles for loss during a three-year career. He recovered one fumble this year and registered four kickoffs for 97 net yards as a senior.
Smock and Voshell briefly discussed playing together as the process wore on.
“We both knew playing college football was something we wanted to do when we got older, and it was a dream to play college anywhere,” Smock said. “We talked about being at Wartburg together a little bit, and we’re just excited for next year.”
Position change helps Voshell find way to Wartburg
The thought crossed Voshell’s mind. He smiled.
“For sure, definitely,” Voshell responded. “If I had stayed at left tackle, I wouldn’t be in the place I’m in today. I’m thankful for it.”
The question — do you thank coach Lape for the position change?
“He gets a big hug every day,” Voshell added.
Voshell accounted for 49 tackles at linebacker and started at left tackle as a sophomore. Lape entered next season and moved Voshell to fullback.
“In the offense I’ve been associated with all my life, a lot of great fullbacks I’ve had started out 9on thew line),” Lape said. “As the other fullbacks graduate, it gives them an opportunity. Gage can run and he’s big and he meets all those needs.
“It also helped him as a fullback to understand the line blocking.”
Voshell garnered 458 carries for 2,775 yards, 28 total touchdowns and six 2-point conversions in two seasons. He holds to school record for yards in a single game at 385, set during last year’s first-round playoff win against South Tama.
Voshell also picked up 162.5 tackles, with 104 solo and 12 for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He averaged 29.8 yards per punt with 32 punts during his junior and senior seasons.
“It is my plan to work hard and contribute to the team where I am able,” he said. “I have always had that attitude. I will continue that at Wartburg. I have high expectations of myself and I think that Wartburg is the place where I can become better and achieve all of my goals while at the same time helping my team in any way they need me to.”
He zeroed in on Wartburg from the beginning, citing its tradition. The Knights have a three-year record of 30-6 and won eight games or more six times since 2013. Wartburg is the three-time defending American River Conference champion and opens its spring season — in place of the fall 2020 season — on Saturday.
“I think that it’s a great opportunity for all of them,” Lape said of the trio. “I think they all can have an impact at the college level and continue to grow as athletes and students. Just going to college and getting a degree is a big deal.”