NEW HAMPTON -- Oelwein boys basketball beat New Hampton 48-41 at their place Friday night.
Oelwein senior guard Jacob King led all scorers with 23.
The Huskies led 20-14 at the half.
New Hampton had the first lead of the game, hitting on one of two free throws. King erased that with a 3-pointer, and the Huskies led the rest of the way.
The Northeast Iowa Conference foes each had two wins coming into the game. Oelwein had three losses to New Hampton's 5.
SCORING
OL _ 11_9_16_14 — 48
NH _ 8_6 _8_19 — 41