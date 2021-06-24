The Oelwein Husky Booster Club had a “great turnout” of 70 golfers and raised over $5,000 from participants and sponsors, at its first annual golf outing at Hickory Grove Golf course on June 5, it announced Monday on social media.
“We had a great turnout with 18 teams and 70 total golfers showing up to support Husky Athletics,” the post said. “The attendees did not just play golf as there were also several games on the course, along with a raffle.
“Thanks to the generosity of those participating, along with our tournament sponsors, the event raised over $5,000 for the booster club! The Oelwein Booster Club would like to give a big thank you to all our sponsors, golfers, and other volunteers for their support in making the event a success.”