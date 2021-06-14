High-school-age youth in the Husky Work Corps program have been cleaning up the landscape at Oelwein High School.
They practice skills for productivity on the job, and in life.
In the first week, workers weeded and raked around the high school — including the terracing around the electronic sign in front — and removed 20-25 bags of yard waste, which maintenance staff transported to the city yard waste site.
But it’s more than physical.
“We tried to find out what they’re interested in, find out what might be expected in the future in those careers,” said program teacher Todd Kastli. “We’re trying to work on job-getting, job keeping skills, showing up on time, having a (good) work ethic, being able to follow directions from the supervisor and being teachable or trainable to help them in their futures.”
Participants are also discussing ideals related to business and personal life such as budgeting and interpersonal “soft” skills, Kastli said.
He took over the program starting this summer.
The program has been ongoing for four years at Oelwein, according to Beth Ownby who coordinates it for Building Direction for Families, serving Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette Counties.
The entire work-based learning program is provided through a Building Direction for Families grant for at-risk youth, which covers the stipend paid to students and part of hiring the teacher, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn and Ownby. The school district provides the teacher connection, the resources and shovels.
Prior to Kastli, Jacklyn Letzring taught the program in Oelwein, before she became the principal of Oelwein Online last fall.
“She’s been mentoring me on the program as we go,” Kastli said.
Participants range in age from 14-17 and work 20 hours a week. If they meet their hourly quota, they receive a stipend. The program runs June 1-23.
Physical tasks will also include — in addition to landscaping: concrete work, such as replacing pads and sidewalks, cleaning and moving some materials from place to place.
The to-do list came about after Kastli met with his primary contacts, Ehn, Letzring and head of maintenance Kevin Minton to assemble a priority list of projects.
“We added a few,” Kastli said. Refilling mulch under the swings on the playground over by Little Husky Learning Center, for instance.
“We will be going on a field trip to one of the banks to let them know about saving money,” Kastli said.
“It has definitely positively impacted the kids,” Ownby said of past programs.
“They start to see their bank account building, and like for any of us, that’s a great feeling to see that,” she said.
Participants have come up with different plans for their future, such as saving for a car. They also learn to apply for a job.
Independence students have been partnering with the city the last two years to scrape and paint fire hydrants.
“The city’s been very happy with their work,” Ownby said.
BDF is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, Ownby said. This indicates donations can be itemized on taxes.
She plugged some of their unfunded programs.
They assist foster kids who don’t have anyone to help them with a graduation celebration.
“We often also get calls from other agencies to help families,” she added. “We recently helped a single dad — through another agency — who through no fault of his own found himself homeless. He went from being homeless to in housing within a week.” She credited social media with speeding up the process.
In another example, the Quasqueton historical society designated a donation to use for students in East Buchanan. They helped replace the glasses of a child who broke them before the waiting period was up for insurance to cover it.
BDF can be emailed at admin@bdfempowerment.org.