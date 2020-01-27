OELWEIN — Hy-Vee, Inc. headquarters in West Des Moines has confirmed it will be bringing the Dollar Fresh store to Oelwein in late summer. A press release emailed to the Daily Register Monday stated the grocery retailer has agreed to acquire six former Shopko locations in Iowa that will re-open under the Dollar Fresh brand by late summer.
In the upcoming weeks, several former Shopko locations will begin renovations to open as Dollar Fresh stores all within the same timeline. The former Shopko buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon are all part of the purchase agreements.
Dollar Fresh is a new brand of Hy-Vee targeting smaller communities, and designed to offer a fresh, new product selection at low prices. Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services.
“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices.”
The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola, Iowa, in fall 2018. Currently, Hy-Vee operates Dollar Fresh stores in Iowa communities of Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Osceola and Toledo, and in West Point, Nebraska.