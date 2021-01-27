WEST DES MOINES — Oelwein Dollar Fresh, 1345 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein is among 250 Hy-Vee, Inc. locations that are offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing, the company announced earlier the month.
Patients will receive same day test results in as few as 15 minutes after completing the test.
Other area locations offering it include the Waverly Hy-Vee at the Village Square Shopping Center, 1311 Fourth St. SW, Waverly.
The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher. Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy.
After testing is complete, results will be emailed to the patient the same day.
The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member.
For pricing, visit hy-vee.com/corporate/news-events or call the local store.