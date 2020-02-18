What have I learned from all this?
Wear thick socks.
No. I think there may be more.
So here is where it all started:
I was headed to Crestwood Monday night to see if our Oelwein Huskies and North Fayette Valley TigerHawks can advance in the postseason games. The TigerHawks did, but the Huskies didn’t. I wasn’t there to see either.
We wrapped up the Tuesday paper and I rushed out the door into the snow. A text from my wife was on the phone warning me about the bad weather and driving conditions. It’s not that I ignored her. I was simply confident.
Then, as I cruised up a snow-blanketed W Avenue between Westgate and Sumner, I hit a little bump. It could have been a chunk of ice fallen off a semitrailer, or an itty-bitty mammal. I’ll never know.
My car, which I just recently got working correctly by replacing a starter, an alternator and a battery, started doing doughnuts. By the beginning of the third one, I was feeling good about it. I hadn’t hit anything and was still in the middle of the road.
You should not think like that while doing doughnuts. The car slid sideways onto the shoulder, parking the passenger-side tires in the ditch snow.
I sat there for a bit before I tried to rock the car out of the ditch: Throttle forward. Brake. Throttle backwards. Brake. Throttle forward. Brake. Dig out snow from under the car using a pliers to break through ice pack. Turn wheel right. Brake. Throttle backward.
I just kept spitting snow and then mud into the air, making steam that smelled of burned rubber, and sliding farther into the ditch. That doesn’t work.
A few cars stopped by. One kind soul leaned out her passenger window to tell me another car was in the ditch just up the road and that I should call a tow.
I’m obviously a petulant child. I returned to rocking the car, and at one point thought I was going to get out.
I called for a tow.
Now that I gave up on rocking, I went on Facebook to be a traffic reporter: “It’s slippery on the roads. Avoid bumps. Just waiting on Merle’s for a rescue.”
I got philosophical: “It’s actually pretty peaceful out here. Like a forced vacation.”
I waxed poetic: “Snow alternating between fat flakes and a thinner variety that speeds to the ground more quickly. The tire ruts in my headlights are deep in the ditch snow. It’s going to take hours at this rate to fill them up.”
I wasn’t really worried about being buried. I kind of did that before, and it was a much worse storm. It was back in the mid-1990s. My wife and I spent a full night stuck in a ditch in a blizzard in southwest Minnesota. We were in a little Chevy S10 that we kept running all night to stay kind of warm.
We were saved at dawn, just as the pickup died, by a railroad man in a massive truck that pounded through 3-to-4-foot drifts over the highway like they were nothing. He brought us to his home where his family took care of us. Then he dragged our pickup to the farm and began melting the literal block of ice that was our engine.
As I was thinking about that, I looked at my gas gauge. Probably should have filled the gas tank before I left.
My wife texted me wondering if I would be home soon. I was not really sure I want to tell her I was in a ditch. She warned me. Then she called.
I really should have listened to her before, I told her. I also confidently told her a tow was coming and I would be just fine.
Well Merle’s arrived and pulled me out, and I went on my merry way. My wife stayed on the phone to keep track of me.
I was fine. I was fine. Wait, why did the heater stop working?
So here is my theory: When you repeatedly gun the engine to try to rock your car out of a ditch, that puts stress on the serpentine belt, and if it’s old and brittle like mine, it will split apart and fall off east of Sumner. Long story short: My loving wife came out and pulled me and my car home. We made it about 2:30 a.m. and my feet had no feeling left.
Fast forward and I managed to get a new belt on the car, but not before I was late to work — sorry all. But everything is OK now. I learned my lessons.
Wear think socks and carry tools and an extra serpentine belt in the car.
Yeah, that’s what I learned.
You can reach Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com. And he encourages everybody to carry a tow rope in their vehicle in case he does this again and needs your help.