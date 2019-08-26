ST. LUCAS — One of the most iconic establishments in northeast Iowa and certainly in the small town of St. Lucas — The White House Supper Club – closed as of Friday.
Longtime owners and operators John and Jann Kuehner of West Union said that it was a tough decision to close, but they are looking forward to retirement after 42 years.
“The final week was a very emotional one for us. There were a lot of tears shed,” Jann said. “I think the thing that we are going to miss the most is the regular interactions with so many of our great customers.”
The Kuehners said they are in the process of selling the business to a new owner, however.
The White House has a long history and became known as one of the region’s finest dining experiences.
“My mom and dad (Mark and Marge Mihm) originally started The White House in 1965. It was managed by Jim Perry back then,” Jann said. “Dad also had his jewelry store and a barber shop at the same location.”
Jann said that the jewelry story was originally located in the party room area of The White House and the barber shop area was near the entrance to the building.
“My mother is the one who named it ‘The White House,’” Jann said. “The building was originally just a white house, so it was fitting.”
One of the first employees of The White House, Corky Everson, worked as a bartender and helped establish the drink menu. The recipes have remained the same throughout the past 54 years.
The Mihms operated The White House for 13 years before passing the business on to the next generation.
“Jann and I had moved to Minneapolis for two years and decided to move back to St. Lucas in 1978 and begin transitioning to take over the business,” John said. “We moved back in the spring, got married in September, and then bought The White House in November. I guess the rest is history.”
When John and Jann purchased the building, the jewelry store moved across the street to its current location where John and Jann’s daughter, Jill Heins, currently operates the business.
“The jewelry store is actually a third-generation family business,” said Jann. “My sister, Pat Ridout, owned it for 30 years and Jill took over about five years ago in 2014.”
The barbershop closed in 1978, and the Kuehners remodeled the old jewelry store portion into the current party room. They remodeled the bar area at that time.
“We have taken pride in keeping the supper club experience the same over our time in owning The White House,” said John. “The menu has changed and expanded a little over the years, but a lot of the menu items are the same as they have always been.”
After they first took over, they were overwhelmed with the success that they had after expanding the dining space, they said.
One of the most well-known parts of a dining experience at The White House Supper Club is the garlic toast and relish tray that are served at each table.
“The garlic toast was something that Mark started,” said John. “And back at that time, relish trays were a custom at a supper club. We have continued to maintain that tradition over the years because it really does offer a unique dining experience unlike anything else in the area.”
When asked about the secret to success of the past 42 years, both John and Jann agreed that their physical presence every weekend was key.
“In all of those years, there were maybe one or two nights when both John and I weren’t there,” said Jann. “It took a lot of commitment, but I think that getting to know all of our customers and being present at all times to take care of whatever needed attention were things that helped us have success.”
The Kuehners also said that their employees’ dedication was also important to the success.
“Over 42 years, we only had five different cooks,” said Jann. “Many of our waitresses and waiters also worked for us for long periods of time. Family is a good way to describe the relationship between all of our employees that we’ve had over the years.”
The Kuehners said that in the final three nights of business, they had as long as a two-hour wait for tables to be seated.
“At a lot of places, people would turn around and find somewhere else to eat, but many of our loyal guests were happy to wait that long for one last dining experience with us,” said Jann. “We can’t thank everyone who has dined with us over the years enough. It has been a great 42 years!”
John and Jann admitted that in retirement, they are looking forward to being able to spend more time with their family and grandkids. They are also going to use their newly found free time to travel and enjoy their new home in West Union.