Ideal Industries has dismissed with prejudice its lawsuit against the former owners of ABCO Manufacturing Co., according to a Jan. 20 Fayette County District Court filing.
Ideal Industries originally filed suit July 30 against the former owners. Ideal claimed they had misrepresented ABCO’s gross revenues, therefore inflating the price Ideal paid to buy the Oelwein company.
The sale of all ABCO stock to Ideal was completed on Jan. 18, 2019. The $775,000 was to be payed in installments to the former ABCO owners.
Dismissal with prejudice means the case is over and done with and can’t be brought back to court.
The dismissal comes more than a month after District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl denied ABCO’s former owners’ request against a temporary injunction to stop Ideal from selling off ABCO equipment and inventory. He also set aside a previous ruling that required Ideal’s installment payments for ABCO be escrowed until resolution of the lawsuit.
A key point in Stochl’s ruling on the injunction is that Ideal Industries was no longer seeking to cancel the contract for the sale. That would have meant payments made and assets sold would have needed to be returned.
Ideal was in the process of moving equipment necessary to continue manufacturing the ABCO product line to a building owned by Ideal at 1001 Industrial Park Road, Oelwein. The lease on ABCO’s facility was expiring on Dec. 31.
Ideal sought to sell off outdated and redundant equipment as well as excess inventory to avoid the cost of moving and storing that, his ruling said.