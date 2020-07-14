Families of children grades Pre-K-12 who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals will have access to a different funding stream during school closures.
To assist, Iowa has been approved to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The EBT benefit is to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
Any student who was enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 in a school, public or non-public, that participates in the National School Lunch Program and received free or reduced price school meals as of March 16, 2020, is eligible with no need for further enrollment.
Each eligible child will receive a one-time P-EBT benefit of $307.80.
Those who receive, or have received Food Assistance/SNAP benefits since April, will find the P-EBT benefits will be put on your regular EBT card on Wednesday, July 15. As always, the EBT portal for the balance of benefits is at www.connectebt.com.
Children who do not receive Food Assistance/SNAP benefits, but receive free and reduced meals, will have a special P-EBT card mailed to their address on file with the school district to be received between Tuesday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 21 with instructions on how to use the card.
Cards will not be forwarded. If you have moved, P-EBT cards will not be replaced before Friday, July 29.
The program is administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Additional information is posted on their Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program webpage, dhs.iowa.gov/P-EBT.
Questions may be answered by reviewing the P-EBT FAQ document linked on that page.