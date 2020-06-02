These are the 2020 Preseason Softball Rankings as of Monday, June 1, compiled by The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Their 2019 season records are included.
Class 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell, 28-1
2. Newell-Fonda, 38-7
3. Clarksville, 33-2
4. Wayne, 24-9
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 29-8
6. Lynnville-Sully, 27-9
7. Newman Catholic, 21-14
8. North Mahaska, 18-10
9. AGWSR, 20-7
10. Central City, 31-11
11. Gehlen Catholic, 21-13
12. Akron-Westfield, 21-13
13, Grand View Christian, 20-10
14. Lisbon, 34-7
15. Lenox, 26-7
Class 2A
1. North Linn, 42-4
2. Louisa-Muscatine, 35-5
3. Mount Ayr, 27-3
4. Ogden, 26-8
5. West Sioux, 24-8
6. Jesup, 30-10
7. Central Springs, 28-9
8. West Monona, 30-6
9. Earlham, 29-9
10. Beckman Catholic, 30-14
11. Emmetsburg, 23-10
12. Interstate 35, 18-11
13. Northeast, 20-14
14. Pleasantville, 25-12
15. West Lyon, 20-8
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption, 41-2
2. Humboldt, 28-3
3. Williamsburg, 31-12
4. Anamosa, 31-5
5. Mount Vernon, 27-13
6. Albia, 27-6
7. Spirit Lake, 22-7
8. West Liberty, 30-6
9. North Polk, 22-11
10. Algona, 18-11
11. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 24-11
12. Atlantic, 27-9
13. West Burlington, 25-12
14. Boyden Hull-Rock Valley, 22-9
15. Bishop Heelan, 16-14
Class 4A
1. Carlisle, 38-3
2. North Scott, 28-15
3. Ballard, 26-10
4. Oskaloosa, 25-16
5. ADM, 28-7
6. Charles City, 37-4
7. Dallas Center-Grimes, 25-15
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 27-7
9. West Delaware, 31-12
10. Decorah, 18-12
11. Fairfield, 22-19
12. Washington, 22-15
13. Winterset, 19-15
14. Webster City, 21-7
15. Central DeWitt, 18-5
Class 5A
1. Fort Dodge, 35-7
2. Iowa City High, 36-8
3. Johnston, 35-10
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 37-4
5. Ottumwa, 33-9
6. Waukee, 40-4
7. West Des Moines Valley, 32-10
8. Pleasant Valley, 27-13
9. Indianola, 34-5
10. Dubuque Hempstead, 32-8
11. Ankeny Centennial, 26-12
12. Muscatine, 31-8
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 29-12
14. Southeast Polk, 24-17
15. Bettendorf, 22-15