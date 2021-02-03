The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors issued a statement Friday regarding legislation that weakens sports-eligibilty barriers for students who open enroll out of their home districts.
The legislation passed the Senate by a 26-21 vote. Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, whose district also includes Oelwein and Waverly areas, voted in favor.
"The proposals currently pending in the Iowa Legislature to revise Iowa Code § 282.18(11) raise concerns for our member schools," the IGHSAU board's statement says. "We oppose the elimination of current provisions and believe that any changes to transfer rules should be subject to thorough review, with proposed revisions given deliberate consideration.
"The question of which school a student may attend is distinct from that student’s eligibility to compete in extra-curricular activities at that school. The IGHSAU exists for the mutual benefit of its member schools and the students they serve. It governs competition for the benefit of member schools. The current proposal would severely limit the ability of the IGHSAU to carry out this mission.
"High school sports create a sense of community and serve to unify our students, parents and communities. Our programs are centered around teams, not individuals. If individuals become 'free agents,' as this legislation would allow, many of these benefits will be lost.
"To preserve the community-based nature of high school athletics, we must preserve the ability to regulate eligibility."
The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that the original bill would have allowed students who open-enroll to be immediately eligible for sports participation. Responding to concerns about creating a sports-recruitment process, Senators approved allowing a waiver of the waiting period if a student open-enrolls for “good cause,” such as a change of parental custody.
The bill is now in the hands of the House.