Statement from the IHSAA:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2020 State Basketball Tournament will play Friday’s games with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Spectators who purchased tickets in advance of Friday’s games at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.
Each of Friday’s participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants, free of charge. The 100 total include the official team traveling party. The IHSAA recommends these entrants are immediate family members of your traveling party.
Participating schools are required to submit a list of names for those attending.
The understanding of member schools and communities is sincerely appreciated.