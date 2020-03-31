Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association recently released the 2020 football schedules. Here are the schedules for area teams.

Oelwein

Aug. 28 — at Union, La Porte City

Sept. 4 — vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sept. 11 — at Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 18 — at Denver

Sept. 25 — vs. Independence

Oct. 2 — at Waukon

Oct. 9 — vs. North Fayette Valley

Oct. 16 — at New Hampton

Oct. 23 — vs. Crestwood, Cresco

Independence

Aug. 28 — at Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 4 — at Maquoketa

Sept. 11 — vs. Monticello

Sept. 18 — vs. Union, La Porte City

Sept. 25 — at Oelwein

Oct. 2 — vs. Crestwood, Cresco

Oct. 9 — vs. Waukon

Oct. 16 — at North Fayette Valley

Oct. 23 — at New Hampton

East Buchanan, Winthrop

Aug. 28 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Sept. 4 — vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Sept. 11 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sept. 18 — vs. Starmont

Sept. 25 — vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Oct. 2 — at Edgewood-Colesburg

Oct. 9 — at Alburnett

Oct. 16 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 23 — at Bellevue

Jesup

Aug. 28 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Sept. 4 — at Hudson

Sept. 11 — at Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 18 — vs. BCLUW, Conrad

Sept. 25 — at Central Springs

Oct. 2 — vs. Denver

Oct. 9 — vs. Osage

Oct. 16 — at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Oct. 23 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg

North Fayette Valley

Aug. 28 — at South Winneshiek, Calmar

Sept. 4 — vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sept. 11 — vs. Denver

Sept. 18 — at Charles City

Sept. 25 — at Crestwood, Cresco

Oct. 2 — vs. New Hampton

Oct. 9 — at Oelwein

Oct. 16 — vs. Independence

Oct. 23 — vs. Waukon

Starmont

Aug. 28 — at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Sept. 4 — vs. Edgewood-Colesburg

Sept. 11 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Sept. 18 — at East Buchanan, Winthrop

Sept. 25 — at Postville

Oct. 2 — vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Oct. 9 — at MFL MarMac

Oct. 16 — vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Oct. 23 — at South Winneshiek, Calmar

Sumner-Fredericksburg

Aug. 28 — vs. Postville

Sept. 4 — at North Fayette Valley

Sept. 11 — vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop

Sept. 18 — at Hudson

Sept. 25 — vs. Denver

Oct. 2 — at Osage

Oct. 9 — at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Oct. 16 — vs. Central Springs

Oct. 23 — vs. Jesup

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Aug. 28 — at Denver

Sept. 4 — at East Buchanan, Winthrop

Sept. 11 — vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Sept. 18 — vs. Belle Plaine

Sept. 25 — at MFL MarMac

Oct. 2 — at Starmont

Oct. 9 — vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar

Oct. 16 — vs. Postville

Oct. 23 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

West Central, Maynard

Aug. 28 — vs. Springville

Sept. 4 — at Easton Valley

Sept. 11 — vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Sept. 18 — at Kee, Lansing

Sept. 25 — vs. Dunkerton

Oct. 2 — at Midland, Wyoming

Oct. 9 — at Central, Elkader

Oct. 16 — vs. Riceville

Oct. 23 — at Central City

