The Iowa High School Athletic Association recently released the 2020 football schedules. Here are the schedules for area teams.
Oelwein
Aug. 28 — at Union, La Porte City
Sept. 4 — vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Sept. 11 — at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 18 — at Denver
Sept. 25 — vs. Independence
Oct. 2 — at Waukon
Oct. 9 — vs. North Fayette Valley
Oct. 16 — at New Hampton
Oct. 23 — vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Independence
Aug. 28 — at Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 4 — at Maquoketa
Sept. 11 — vs. Monticello
Sept. 18 — vs. Union, La Porte City
Sept. 25 — at Oelwein
Oct. 2 — vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 9 — vs. Waukon
Oct. 16 — at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 23 — at New Hampton
East Buchanan, Winthrop
Aug. 28 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 4 — vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 11 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 18 — vs. Starmont
Sept. 25 — vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 2 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 9 — at Alburnett
Oct. 16 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 23 — at Bellevue
Jesup
Aug. 28 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 4 — at Hudson
Sept. 11 — at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 18 — vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 25 — at Central Springs
Oct. 2 — vs. Denver
Oct. 9 — vs. Osage
Oct. 16 — at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 23 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg
North Fayette Valley
Aug. 28 — at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 4 — vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 11 — vs. Denver
Sept. 18 — at Charles City
Sept. 25 — at Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 2 — vs. New Hampton
Oct. 9 — at Oelwein
Oct. 16 — vs. Independence
Oct. 23 — vs. Waukon
Starmont
Aug. 28 — at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 4 — vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 11 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 18 — at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 25 — at Postville
Oct. 2 — vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Oct. 9 — at MFL MarMac
Oct. 16 — vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 23 — at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Aug. 28 — vs. Postville
Sept. 4 — at North Fayette Valley
Sept. 11 — vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 18 — at Hudson
Sept. 25 — vs. Denver
Oct. 2 — at Osage
Oct. 9 — at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 16 — vs. Central Springs
Oct. 23 — vs. Jesup
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Aug. 28 — at Denver
Sept. 4 — at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 11 — vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 18 — vs. Belle Plaine
Sept. 25 — at MFL MarMac
Oct. 2 — at Starmont
Oct. 9 — vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 16 — vs. Postville
Oct. 23 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
West Central, Maynard
Aug. 28 — vs. Springville
Sept. 4 — at Easton Valley
Sept. 11 — vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sept. 18 — at Kee, Lansing
Sept. 25 — vs. Dunkerton
Oct. 2 — at Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 9 — at Central, Elkader
Oct. 16 — vs. Riceville
Oct. 23 — at Central City