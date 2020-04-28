When it comes to designing a beautiful backyard, the imagination is the limit, says Jared Stewart, who co-owns StewartScape of Oelwein with his wife, Veronica Stewart.
With health experts strongly recommending people stay at home unless at all necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19, Stewart admitted on the bright side it creates “a unique opportunity for people to enjoy their homes more this summer.”
It can start with something as small as a metal-fire pit, and can expand out to a patio, perhaps with seat-walls, or up to a pergola shade structure draped with lights.
“There are a lot of different materials. It’s what your imagination can create,” he said.
“We’ve had some really neat customers who have given us amazing opportunities to create something very unique in their yard,” said Stewart, who handles sales and installation.
A few years ago, he got to create an outdoor kitchen in a “total redo” project, located close enough to the house to run plumbing and electricity to it. A mix of block colors and textures accented polished stainless steel fixtures such as a sink, a range stovetop with cutouts for burners, countertops, drawers, an outdoor-rated refrigerator and a bar area.
“The stainless steel shine just really topped off the stone,” he said. “There was lighting in the project, it got the reflection of all that in the evening, and a fire pit to the side made it a great place to enjoy all day or night.”
“Lighting is a draw to bring you out to your patio,” he said. “We do low-voltage lighting. Almost all of these are LED. Warranties on ours last seven to 15 years. There are high-quality fixtures out there and a ton of applications for them — integrate them into walls, add onto steps. On steps they’re a huge safety feature, too, illuminating that area, not to mention if you’ve got lights on, you’ve got security.”
“I love water, so anytime I have the chance to incorporate a waterfall,” Stewart said. “Another thing the outdoor kitchen had was a waterfall (that) recirculated water like it was falling down in their backyard. The fountain was on remote control. There are so many things you can do now with WiFi controls on some of the new features.”
“That particular house is listed with a local realtor,” he said while preserving the customer’s privacy. “If a person wanted to check that out they probably could.”
A company-built project on public property that’s available to check out is the reading garden at the Oelwein Public Library.
“All the limestone in that project was reclaimed from the railroad buildings they were taking down behind Fourth Street,” Stewart said. It also incorporated a pergola, lighting, plants.
“It’s a nice, quiet, enjoyable area,” he said, noting he enjoys seeing people sitting on its benches drinking coffee, reading or lunching. “It’s really gratifying for us to see people post senior pictures, or to see a family taking pictures up by the fountain, on the benches.”
The company has done several rain garden projects that collect fallen water and divert it, such as to plants that like moist ground or to fountains.
“The library project — the water that falls on that patio is diverted to that fountain so they don’t have to keep that replenished,” he said.
“Probably the biggest one we did: We plumbed water from the downspouts to a buried reservoir, had a pump that recirculated water up and turned rainwater into a waterfall, wrapped around a very intimate patio area, created an oasis for that person’s project.”
Speaking of outsmarting runoff, StewartScape is an authorized contractor for Unilock brand pavers, he said. The brand is double-guaranteed, by StewartScape and by Unilock, offering many textures, colors and designs, as well as permeable pavers. “They were the first company to bring pavers to the U.S. from Europe, so they’ve been on the cutting edge of finishing, technology, edges, they’ve got lifetime guarantees on the bricks themselves.”
“Our process of installation translates very well to doing permeable,” Stewart said. “Permeable driveways are becoming popular in the Cedar Rapids area,” which has had well-documented issues with flooding the last couple of decades. “Also (permeable) parking lots to address runoff. Those are things we’re capable and able to do.” All while shopping locally. “There are some really neat products available that Unilock creates that will hold up really long in a driveway situation.”
“Our motto is to enjoy your outside,” he said. “So everything we create is done with that in mind, to bring more joy to what you experience in your own yard.”
Stewart has experience planning the garden side, too. If need be, he can use soil testing services from ISU Extension.
“We’re pretty fortunate around here to have great soil, we rarely run into soil issues,” he said. “But we can run tests to make sure what they’re going to plant is right for their situation. The key is, if plants like the sun or the shade, and to keep in mind how big they’re going to get when they mature.
“Another thing to remember is, zone four is our cold hardiness zone. That affects a plant’s ability to survive the winter. There are some things we’ve found that are claimed to be zone four but don’t necessarily survive the weather.”
Summing up the many ways StewartScape can help, he says service is the bottom line.
“If there is a way to serve, we are here to do that,” Stewart said.
Veronica handles design for the company and manages the office at 3287 R Ave., in Oelwein. They are open by appointment and for consulting, 319-238-3253 and online at stewartscape.com.
