Two-dimensional images of mittens, nature scenes and cubism, and 3-D items such as sculptures and doll clothing dotted tables in the Oelwein High School Commons as art students of all ages had their work showcased at a pop-up show outside the girls basketball game Friday. There will be another show in April and potentially a third in May.
“This year it’s been nice to have smaller shows, reduce the number gathering,” said Justin Villont, who teaches art to grades 7-12.
And no, the mitten coloring that elementary art teacher Steffenee Voigt assigned her first-graders was not a result of the photo of a mitten-clad Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting during the inauguration Wednesday that has gone viral on social media — although one parent was overheard asking.
Voigt said she would not have had time to coordinate that. Rather, the kids colored the mittens before the Sanders photo was taken.
At the elementary, Voigt teaches similar classes each period of the day.
“We had art on a cart at the elementary,” she said. “Kids have each been using their school supplies (and) we’ve been limited to what was on their supply list — crayons, colored pencils,” and some but not all grades have markers.
But like the Sanders photo, the art show was a testament to human persistence in a year where older students have only had half the classes they normally do.
Students in grades 5-12 attended half-time with the hybrid in-person and online schedule first semester, and they only got half the usual amount of projects done, “which was kind of a struggle,” Villont said.
Villont teaches photography, drawing and painting combined at two levels, ceramics and sculpture, graphic design/arts, art fundamentals and senior studio. He sanitizes in-common supplies or equipment between classes.
Voigt expressed hope art shows could be larger again next year.
For now, she was grateful for the opportunity to have shows.
“I’m glad we were able to still make something work while following the necessary guidelines,” she said.