The House on Tuesday announced a deal to approve the new North America trade deal with Canada and Mexico, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement. Members of Iowa’s federal delegation issued these statements:
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa“This is long overdue but very welcome news. I’m glad a deal has finally been reached. I look forward to reviewing the specific language soon and expect committee members will be briefed in person by USTR this week. Passage of USMCA will be a significant win for farmers, workers and all Americans. Renegotiating NAFTA was a central campaign promise made by President Trump. He kept his word and Americans will enjoy the many benefits of this upgraded trade deal as a result. The nation’s economy under President Trump has achieved historic levels of employment and wages are finally growing after years of stagnation. This trade deal will help create even more jobs and make us stronger as a country. I applaud President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer for their hard work and commitment.”
Rep. Abby Finkenauer
“The deal that Democrats secured today through the Trade Representative, working with Canada and Mexico, provides certainty to our farmers that the president won’t pull out of NAFTA or close down the border, as he has dangerously threatened to do. It also ensures we can enforce labor and environmental standards that will protect Iowa jobs, and eliminates a provision in the original USMCA that would have locked in high prescription drug prices for years to come.
“While this is a historic update to an important trade deal with our largest trading partners, I will continue to focus on issues that are hurting our agriculture and manufacturing economy in Iowa. As we still lack any agreement or certainty in markets with China for our soybean farmers and manufacturers, and have seen the devastating effects of this administration siding with big oil over our corn growers, I remain as concerned as I was yesterday about the future of our economy in Iowa. I hope our Governor and Senators will join me in my urgency to the Trump administration to not ignore what we see happening on the ground and in our communities in Iowa from bankruptcy to ethanol plant closures, we cannot let up.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
“Iowans in every corner of our state have been waiting far too long for Congress to act on the USMCA and now, after months of delay, House Democrats are finally coming on board. President Trump and our Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer negotiated this modernized agreement with our nation’s farmers and workers in mind–knowing the USMCA will provide an economic boon and certainty to folks back home. I’ll be reviewing the updated language, and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to put politics aside and give the hardworking men and women across Iowa and this great nation a huge win.”