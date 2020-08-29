In West Union, quilt shop offering masks with help of 4-H’er
MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
WEST UNION — Lynn Lauer, who has the quilt shop, One Block Over, at 322 E Main St., in West Union, has made both pleated and Olson style masks with elastic sewn in during the pandemic. She is not tracking the amount made. Call for more information, at 563-422-3822.
Ayla Moss is a member of the 4-H Sewing Club that meets at Lauer’s shop, and was featured in the Oelwein Daily Register on May 2 after she made 45 masks throughout April. Moss, who is entering her sophomore year at North Fayette Valley, has made 113 masks personally since she started and 49 for One Block Over for a total of 162, as of Aug. 17.
“With Ayla starting school her timeline may be different now,” said her mother, Laurie Moss.