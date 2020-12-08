DES MOINES — The holiday season is known for celebrations, but it is also known for being the deadliest as for impaired driving. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement as departments across Iowa remove impaired drivers from the roads to help save lives, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The statistics prove much work remains to end drunk driving. According to the U.S. DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018.
This is why the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds drivers impaired driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: "Drive sober or get pulled over."
Sobering statistics:
• In 2018, 27% of traffic fatalities in Iowa involved alcohol-impaired driving.
• According to NHTSA, 839 people lost their lives nationally in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver in December 2018 alone.
• During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year.
• An OWI can cost you $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, repairs, and lost time at work.
• In 2018, 85 lives were taken by alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in Iowa.
Celebrate with a plan:
If you plan to indulge, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Call a taxi, friend or Uber. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take the role seriously, drive sober and help save lives.