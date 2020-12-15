Independence boys bowling defeated Oelwein by 49 points Tuesday afternoon at Viper Lanes.
The Huskies led the Mustangs by 26 pins after the first round, which is when teams bowl individual games.
Senior Jestin Espe led the way for Oelwein, scoring a 430 in the two-game series (164, 266), followed by senior Storm Schmidtke's 343 (159, 184), junior Sebastian Abernathy's 324 (141, 183); sophomore Austin Espe's 385 (158, 227), sophomore Jamarcus Washington's 267 (123, 144); and junior Nathan Dolf's 266 (138, 128).
The top five games of each team are taken for scoring. Oelwein's first round total was 1,749. Independence's was 1,723.
Independence senior Alex Sturbaum rolled the match's high series, 434 (216, 218), followed by senior Brodi Wilson's 373 (199, 174); junior Matthew Tudor's 361 (192, 169); 361; sophomore Nolan Reed's 279 (129, 150); sophomore Ethan Gonzales' 276 (131, 145); and freshman Cameron Wilson's 267 (131, 136).
Independence made up ground and won the meet in the baker games — which is when team members take turns within a game.
The Mustangs rolled a 963 pin total to Oelwein's 888.
The final tally was Independence 2,686, Oelwein 2,637
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host North Iowa at 4 p.m. Friday at Viper Lanes.