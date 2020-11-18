FAYETTE -- Area residents are among the 35 Upper Iowa University student-athletes to earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic honors for the fall season.
Area residents on the All-Academic Team of Excellence include: football player Brian Sadler, of Jesup; volleyball players Kaitlin Niedert, of Independence, and Jaima Tonne of Jesup; and women's cross country runner Sidney Schnor, of Fairbank.
Football player Eric Ihde, of Garnavillo, received All-Academic Team honors.
In all for UIU, 22 Peacocks student-athletes were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence (at least a 3.60 cumulative grade point average), while 13 earned NSIC All-Academic Team honors (at least a 3.20 gpa).