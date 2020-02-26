Independence seniors Mary Puffett and Jadyn Schultz were announced this week as recipients of WaMaC Recognition Awards. The honor was announce along with all-conference first and second teams to WaMaC’s East and West Divisions.
Puffett averaged 7.2 points a game for the Mustangs, on the way to finishing with 143 total.
Schultz, who had 61 rebounds, 10 steals and 22 assists over the season, has signed on to run track and cross country at Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
Independence is a member of the West Division, in which Clear Creek-Amana senior Karsyn Stratton of Clear Creek Amana was named Player of the Year.
Members of the all-conference first team for the West are Benton freshman Jenna Twedt , Center Point-Urbana senior Adrianna Katcher and sophomore Ryley Goebel, Stratton and Clear Creek-Amana sophomore teammate Calia Clubb, Vinton-Shellsburg junior Lucy Howes-Vonstein and Williamsburg sophomore Teagan Schaefer
Members of the second team are Benton sophomore Grace Embretson, Center Point-Urbana seniors Bryn Hadsall and Peyton Kriegel, Clear Creek-Amana junior Whitney Traetow and senior Meagan Harvey, Vinton-Shellsburg senior Taryn Sutton, and Williamsburg senior Jillian Holub.
Center Point Urbana won the WaMac West with an 11-1 conference record, followed by Benton at 7-5, Vinton-Shellsburg at 7-5, Williamsburg, 4-8, Independence at 2-10, and South Tama at 1-11
The members of the East division’s first team are Central DeWitt sophomores Taylor Veach and Allison Meadows, Marion senior Kayba Laube and juniors Riley Wright and Ella Van Weelden, Maquoketa senior Nell Sybesma, and Solon sophomore Kaia Holtkamp
The second team members are Beckman junior Kennedy Arens, Central DeWitt junior Talbot Kinney, Maquoketa senior Autumn Dykstra, Mount Vernon senior Summer Brand, Solon sophomore Makinley Levin, Marion Sophomore Sadie Struchen and West Delaware sophomore Ella Koloc.
Marion’s Kayba Laube is the East Player of the Year.
Marion won the East Division with a 12-0 conference record, followed by DeWitt at 10-2, Maquoketa at 8-4, Solon at 5-7, Beckman at 3-9, Mount Vernon at 3-9, and West Delaware at 1-11.