INDEPENDENCE — The Oelwein varsity softball season ended against a southern rival Wednesday night, but hope has returned to the Huskies program.
The young team with its new veteran coach potentially can return all of its players next year. And the postseason offers the chance for fundamental growth for a team that despite not having much of a preseason because of the pandemic-abbreviated season won five of 11 conference games a year after going winless in 18 games.
Independence on Wednesday won the Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal on its home field, 7-5, mostly on the strength of a four-run third inning that was extended by fielding errors. In total, the young Huskies committed six fielding errors in the game.
“It was a good game,” said Oelwein head coach Bob Lape. “We didn’t play our best. We didn’t give our sharpest. We fell apart two innings, and then the rest of the game we played pretty well. The girls never quit. They battled. They hit. We scored five runs.
“It’s a little disappointing, but I’m proud of their efforts and I’m proud of the way they played. They never gave up. I think we’ll keep working here in the offseason and there will be good things to come again, I hope.”
Oelwein fell to 6-7 overall while Independence improved to 11-13. The Mustangs will face Mount Vernon (18-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Mount Vernon and potentially could meet Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli (9-7) in the regional championship if the Cougars get past Anamosa (12-1) that night.
Oelwein took the lead in the top of the third with two runs.
The Mustangs added three runs in the fourth, but were shut down in the fifth and sixth innings by freshman pitcher Ella Schunk in relief.
Junior Kennedy Lape started the game on the mound and then caught for Schunk during her relief stint. In three innings pitching, Lape allowed only one hit but tagged for five runs. Only one was earned. She struck out two and walked six Mustangs. Schunk allowed two earned runs on two his while striking out two, walking one and hitting one batter.
Oelwein scored two more runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh.
Offensively, junior second baseman Naomi Goede scored three runs and drove in two. She had two hits, a single and a triple.
Lape hit a pair of singles and drove in one run.
Junior shortstop Karlie Wegner had one hit and drove in a run.
Catcher Alexa Berryman and designated hitter Natalie Crandall, both eighth-graders, each hit one single and scored a run.
Beyond the fielding errors, the Huskies proved they can make impressive plays. Berryman dove for a popup to the left of the plate to keep the Mustangs from scoring in the second base. Junior shortstop Karlie Wegner snagged a hard, sinking line drive at her ankles. Eighth-grader Libby Gearhart hauled in a pair of high-fly balls to help end scoring threats.
What comes next for the Huskies will depend on the individual players, who have a taste of what it’s like to improve.
“It’s all going to depend on what they do,” Lape said. “We can’t rest on that ‘We got better.’ We have to continue to work to get better. We can’t rely on what we’ve done in the past.”
They will continue to do speed training and weight lifting through the offseason and this fall pitchers will throw “a little bit,” Lape said, “staying sharp and working to get better.”
Come late December and early January they will do more to “pressing forward to improve our speed and our ability.
SCORING BY INNING
OELWEIN 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 — 5
INDEE 0 0 4 3 0 0 0 — 7