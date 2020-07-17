Independence and Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli were both shutout in their Class 3A Region 7 semi-final games Friday night.
The 5th-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs, playing on their home field, won 10-0 over Independence.
The 8th-ranked Anamosa Blue Raiders had more of a struggle with the Cougars, escaping with a 2-0 win.
Mount Vernon (19-4) and Anamosa (13-1) will play Monday in Mount Vernon for the Region 7 title.
Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli was in striking distance of Anamosa all night on Friday. The Cougars held the Blue Raiders to their lowest scoring output of the season, giving up one run in both the first and third innings. Anamosa averaged more than seven runs a game this season.
The Cougars finish with a 9-8 overall record. They will say farewell to two seniors: pitcher Kaylyn Hoth and infielder Tiffany Beyer.
Mount Vernon sophomore pitcher Jenna Sprague held the Mustangs hitless while striking out six batters.
Mount Vernon scored three runs in the first inning followed by four in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth, which put an end to the game early because of the 10-run rule.
Independence finishes with an 11-14 overall record and says good-bye to seniors Abby Kleve, Allie Jo Zieser, Shay Whitman, Gabbi Good, Sophie Wolf, Kenzie Fischels and Mary Puffett.