There will be fireworks in Independence this year. There will be no ground display, which means everything will be shot high in the sky and will likely be visible from much of Independence.
The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. at 2332 Henley Ave., which is owned by the Henderson family, located just west of the Mental Health Institute.
Scott and Lisa Soifer, who own several area McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Iowa, are sponsoring the display this year, with the assistance of many others.
• West Union will have a busy Fourth of July celebration, concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Rec Center. As announced, the day will start with a car rally on the town square at 11 a.m. A 3 p.m. car show will take place on the plaza followed by a 5 p.m. crowning of Miss West Union.
• Aurora will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning with an 11 a.m. truck and tractor pull, a 1 p.m. parade, and afternoon family fun events including a tractor pull for kids, and tug of war and waterball for all ages.
Fireworks are planned for dusk, after a few years of hiatus, says Deb Hundley, who chairs the Aurora Community Club, which organizes the Fourth festivities.
“We’ve got new board members and we’re ready to make a go (at fireworks) again,” Hundley said Thursday.