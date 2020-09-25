For the second consecutive week Independence will not be playing football beneath the Friday night lights because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 92 students are quarantining as are 11 staff members. The district has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among elementary students, three among secondary students and four among staff members.
Independence Activities Director Justin Putz issued a statement Friday morning announcing the cancellation of all Mustangs football games today.
"The administrative team, once again in consultation with local public health officials, has made the difficult decision to cancel both this Friday's 9th/10th and Varsity football games with Waukon. As with last week's cancellation, we know players, coaches, parents and fans were looking forward to coming to Lyle Leinbaugh Field and cheering on the Mustangs as this was Senior Night and the last scheduled home game. However, as stated previously, the health and safety of our players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members and fans is the top priority and going forward, at this time, would have possibly jeopardized any/all groups."