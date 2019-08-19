Independence man hospitalized after pickup crash Thursday night

An Independence man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening south of Independence.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence at 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Sheriff’s deputies report a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Jon Zieser of Independence was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Zieser had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.