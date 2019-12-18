INDEPENDENCE — Scott Deitrick Overmann, 41, of Independence, was sentenced in Buchanan County District Court on Monday to five years in prison.
Overmann pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault strangulation causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of methamphetamine as a third or subsequent offense.
Overmann must also pay various criminal surcharges and victim restitution as well as participate in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, substance abuse treatment and submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling.