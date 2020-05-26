Independence, Motor Speedway opened its racing season on Saturday. Here are the results listed by finish, car number, driver, hometown and points won.
IMCA Modified
1. 71C Troy Cordes, of Dunkerton,40
2. 22H Jordan Hicks, of Delmar,39
3. 19D Darin Duffy, of Toddville, 38
4. 33D Scott Hogan, of Vinton,37
5. 77 Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls,36
6. 10K Ron Laurtizen, of Jesup,35
7. 48K Kollin Hibdon, of Pahrump, NV, 34
8. 78 Brody Bowser, of Orleans, MI, 33
9. 34T Derek Thompson, of Monroe,WI, 32
10. 27M Mark Schulte, of Delhi, 31
11. 6 Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque,30
12. 21 Brennan Chipp, of Dunkerton,29
13. 49 Rod McDonald, of Manchester,28
14. 98W Austin Wonch, of Crystal, MI, 27
15. 80 Jerry Dedrick, of VanHorne, 26
16. 42 Jamie Schmidt, of Seymore, WI, 25
17. 5 Jason Morehouse, of Evansdale, 24
18. D6 John Connolly, of Dubuque,23
19. F7 Patrick Flannagan, of Cedar Rapids,22
20. 77H Josh Foster, of Newton, IA, 21
21. 7D Dustin Wilwert, of North Buena Vista, 20
22. 98 Tony Snyder, of Readlyn, 19
23. 12 Bret Ramsey, of Waterloo,18
24. 9 Ben Metcalf, of Evansdale, 17
25. 08B Jordan Bacon, of Luana, 17
26. 32 Chris Snyder, of Dunkerton,17
27, 415 Josh Barta, of Cedar Falls,17
IMCA Stock Car
1. 99D Damon Murty, of Chelsea, 40
2. 94 Steve Meyer, of Grundy Center, 39
3. 99 Dallon Murty, of Chelsea, 38
4. 7SR Shawn Ritter, of Keystone, 37
5. 18T Tom Schmidtt, of Independence,36
6. 17 Andrew Chelf, of Lost Nation, 35
7. 18 Chris Luloff, of Independence,34
8. 14C Leah Wroten, of Independence,33
9. 4JR Russell Damme Jr, of Waterloo,32
10. 22K Kevin Rose, of Waterloo,31
11. 6X Bob Ahrendsen, of Cedar Rapids,30
12. 20B Matt Burmeister, of Denver, 29
13. 171 Buck Swanson, of Waterloo,28
14. 115 Hannah Chesmore, of Rowley, 27
15. 4R Riley Hanson, of Vinton,26
16. 121 Kenzie Ritter, of Keystone, 25
17. 3T Terry (Scooter) Dulin, of Cedar Rapids,24
18. 74C Cole Mather, of Fairbank, 23
IMCA Northern SportMod
1. T23 Tony Olson, of Cedar Rapids, 40
2. 24 Jayden Schmidt , of Seymour, WI, 39
3. 16SS Kip Siems, of Cedar Falls,38
4. 12N Gage Neal, of Anamosa, 37
5. 14 Brian Schrage, of Cresco, 36
6. 3T Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, 35
7. B21 Brandon Tharp, of Center Point, 34
8. 14X Austin Schrage, of New Sharon, 33
9. 82T Brett Thomas, 32
10. 35 Chance Houston, of East Moline, IL, 31
11. 64 Vern Jackson, of Waterloo,30
12. 21 Ryan Schilling, of Graf, 29
13. 813 Aaron Hitt, of Davenport, 28
14. 16X Joel Payne Muscatine, 27
15. 44D Dustin Wilkinson Freeport,IL, 26
16. 21R Randy Butterbrodt Olin, 25
17. 19B Nate Smith, of Cedar Falls,24
18. 41 Ed Mills Davis, IL, 23
19. 45 Justin Wacha, of Vinton,22
20. 16 Bryan Moreland Durango, 21
21. 13 Robert Patava, of Vinton,20
22. 9 Scott Williams Atkins, 19
23. 118 Austin Stann Orangeville, 18
24. 33 Jarett Franzen Maquoketa, 17
25. 65 Jordan Dumer Evansdale, 17
26. 35B Kyle Bentley, of Rowley, 17
27. 33J Joe Lucci, of Nevada, 17
28. 10 Lee Rouse, of Atkins, 17
IMCA Hobby Stock
1. 1 Kaden Reynolds, of Cedar Rapids,40
2. 82 Billy Rhodes, of Maynard,39
3. 24T Tyler Ollendieck, of Tripoli,38
4. 29 Nathan Ballard, of Marengo, 37
5. 357 Brett Vanous, of Quasqueton, 36
6. 5M Austin Mehmen, of Cedar Falls,35
7. 23 Justin Hanson, of Oelwein, 34
8. 18X Dylan Clinton, of Edgewood, 33
9. 7B Jim Ball Jr, of Independence,32
10. 06S Adam Streeter, of Walker, 31
11. 88 Luke Bird, of Winthrop, 30
12. 18S Gary Ollendieck, of Tripoli,29
13. 87J Christian Jordan, of Lowden, 28
14. 55 Vince Buccholz, of Cedar Falls,27
15. 22V Jackson Vsetecka, of Fort Atkinson, 26
16. 15D Dan Brady, of Deep River, 25
17. 5 Marcus Wayne, of Independence, 24
18. 73 Quinton Miller, of Independence, 23
19. 27B Tyler Ball, of Independence, 22
20. 16C David Crimmins, of Dubuque, 21
21. 10JR N/A, 20
22. 24 Matt Bennett, of Shellsburg, 19
23. 45J Kyle Jared, of Ryan, 18
IMCA Late Models
1. 77 Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls, 40
2. P7 Eric Polland, of Peosta,3 9
3. 8R Sean Johnson, of Independence, 38
4. 45 Curt Martin, of Waterloo, 37
5. 73 Greg Kastli, of Waterloo, 36
6. 10T Jeff Tharp Sherrill, 35
7. 14 Logan Duffy, of Independence, 34
8. 11 Lyle Klein, of Dubuque, 33
9. 35 Curran Beckler, of White Water,32
10. 25 Dirk Hamilton, of Jesup, 31
11. 13JR Colt Leal, of Dubuque, 30
12. 5W Scotty Welsh, of Cedar Rapids, 29
13. 1M Mitch Manternach Dyersville, 28
14. 5M Stacy Griffis, of Solan, 27
Indee Compacts
1. 18H Josh Hills, of Elkader, 40
2. 24A Ashton Blain, of Burlington, 39
3. 2 Alicia Steepleton, of Marion, 38
4. 15M Zeek Wheeler, of Vinton, 37
5. 11H Justin Hempstead, of Maquoketa, 36
6. 10 Chris Pittman, of Dunkerton, 35
7. 17 Nathan Forey, of Waverly, 34
8. 00 Jaycee Floyd, of Cedar Rapids, 33
9. 11 Rick Hempstead, of Manchester, 32
10. 12B N/A, 31
11. 74 Josh Harms, of Postville, 30
12. 17B Garret Ball, of Independence, 29
13. 12J Shawn Kraft, of West Union, 28
14. 20 Erin Twente, of Hudson, 27
15. 4E Trevor Forey, of Waverly, 26
16. 24 Korey Lana Center Point, 25
17. 31 David Balik Fort Atkinson, 24
18. 92 Brandon Scheinder, of Vinton, 23
19. 44 Jade Kraft, of West Union, 22
20. 69JX Bill Michel, of Columbus Junction, 21
21. 17N Nicole Miller, of Waverly, 20
22. 02 John Gill, of Marshalltown, 19
23. 007 Adam Gates, of Marion, 18
24. 14 N/A, 17
25. 543 Oliver Monson, of Humboldt, 17
26. 69M Jeremy Wheeler, of Vinton, 17
Indee Excel Series
1. 20 Ethan Steere, of Tripoli, 40
2. 34 Jeremy Schaufenbuel, of New Hampton, 39
3. 49 Jake Steere, of Tripoli, 38
4. 51 Cole McNeal, of Dysart, 37
5. 19X Matt Dugan, of Garnavillo, 36
6. 18 Jeff Davis, of Vinton, 35
7. 41 Skylar Dugan, of Waukon, 34
8. 5 Ryan Crooks, of Ionia, 33
9. 69 Jeremiah Haugebeck, of Nashua, 32
10. 33J Carson James, of Winthrop,3 1
11. 57A David Andersen, of Jesup, 30
12. 72 Kolton Osborne, of Janesville, 29
13. 25 Dale Schwamman, of West Union, 28
14. 28 Braiden Schaufenbuel, of New Hampton, 27
15. 93 Chase Brunscheon, of Dyersville, 26
16. 1 Chad Dugan, of Waukon, 25